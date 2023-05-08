May 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Davis Junction man gets 12 years in predatory sex assault of a child

By Alexa Zoellner
Bryce Alan Thomasson

Bryce Alan Thomasson (Photo provided by Ogle County Sheriff's Office)

OREGON — A 25-year-old Davis Junction man was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Bryce A. Thomasson was sentenced on May 4 by Ogle County Judge John B. Roe.

“In 2021, the Rochelle Police Department conducted an investigation regarding a minor who had been sexually assaulted by an adult male,” said Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock in press release issued May 5. “During the investigation, the defendant [Thomasson] was developed as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.”

Ogle CountyCrime and Courts
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has seven-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards, including a first place award for investigative reporting from the WNA.