Davis Junction man gets 12 years in predatory sex assault of a child

OREGON — A 25-year-old Davis Junction man was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Bryce A. Thomasson was sentenced on May 4 by Ogle County Judge John B. Roe.

“In 2021, the Rochelle Police Department conducted an investigation regarding a minor who had been sexually assaulted by an adult male,” said Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock in press release issued May 5. “During the investigation, the defendant [Thomasson] was developed as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.”