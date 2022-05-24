Vintage base ball team to play at Field of Dreams on Friday

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club of Oregon, will play two 1867 vintage rules baseball games on Friday, May 27 against the Canton Cornshuckers Base Ball Club of Canton, Michigan at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The first game will start at 7 p.m. and the event is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. The Ganymedes have rented the movie site field for the evening, so admission to the public is free to watch the games. The Field of Dreams Gift Shop and ball park food and drink concessions will be open during the evening. Spectators should bring their own chairs and blankets as seating is limited.

“Come out and watch two of the top vintage rules base ball teams in the country as they face off under the lights at the magical Field of Dreams. Although both clubs have been competitors at The Henry Ford Museum of American History’s World Tournament of Historical Base Ball Event held in Dearborn, Michigan for several years, this will be the first time that they have ever played each other,” said Mark Herman, team manager and coach.

In 1867 rules base ball (it was two words then), players do no use gloves, wear vintage style uniforms and play a fast-paced gentleman’s game.

“Expect to see plenty of hard hitting, base stealing and skilled bare-handed play by both clubs during this fun evening.” Herman said.

River Country WIXN 101.7/Sky 95.7 Sports Director, Sam Ramirez will be on site to call the play-by-play at Field of Dreams for the spectators and will explain the different 1867 base ball rules and customs of the times as he is a long-time member of the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club.

The Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club is an all-volunteer educational outreach program of the not-for-profit Chana School Museum in Oregon. The club has been playing vintage rules base ball against other vintage clubs all over the Midwest since 2005.

For more information visit the Oregon Ganymedes Base Ball Club Facebook page.