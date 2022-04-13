Polo man, 18, charged with disseminating child pornography

OREGON – An 18-year-old Polo man is facing up to 30 years in prison after being charged with eight counts of disseminating child pornography.
Clayton A. Davis pleaded not guilty in Ogle County Court to four counts of reproducing child pornography, each of which carries 6 to 30 years in prison, of which 85% must be served; and four counts of possession of child pornography, punishable by 3 to 7 years.
If convicted, by statute, each sentence must run consecutively, and he would be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Davis, who was charged March 9, used the Signal app on his phone to possess and share videos and photos of a child he knew or should have known was younger than 13 and who was engaged in sexual activity.
He is is free after posting $30,00 of his $300,000 bond, and according to the terms of his pretrial supervision, cannot have any contact with anyone younger than 18, including via social media, or use or maintain any social media sites, among other restrictions.
He has hired Sterling attorney James Mertes.