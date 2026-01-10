Oregon boys basketball off to 13-3 start

Senior guard Benny Olalde drives in for a lay-up against Bureau Valley in a neutral-site game at Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Oregon High School)

The Oregon High School boys basketball team has opened its season with a 13-3 record, its strongest start in many years. The Hawks have built momentum with several key wins, including Rochelle, North Boone and Belvidere.

“We have been tested many times in late games this year, but our discipline has carried us through the battles,” team captain Nole Campos said. “We build from each moment to better ourselves for the next.”

This goes along the lines of coach Jarret Reynolds’ favorite saying “What’s the most important play? The next one.” By repeating this phrase, the Hawks have learned to always keep their heads up and to capitalize on every opportunity, an OHS news release said.

As they progress throughout the season, six key seniors have played a vital role in setting the standard for winning and leadership.

Cooper Johnson is averaging 10.9 points per game, Nole Campos is averaging 8.4 points per game, Benny Olalde is averaging 13.3 points per game, Brian Wallace has a 43.8 three-point percentage, Keaton Salsbury is averaging 8.8 points per game and Tucker O’Brien is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game.