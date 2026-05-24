Tickets on sale for Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni pork chop dinner

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni pork chop dinner and auction.

The dinner is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Ogle County Fairgrounds, with a live auction of items following the dinner.

The ticket price for a one pork chop dinner remains at $10 and the price for a two pork chop dinner remains at $13.

Advance tickets for the event are available by contacting Alumni President Sara Blume at 815-222-0306. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event, but the price of the one pork chop dinner will increase to $12 and the price of the two pork chop dinner will increase to $15. Carry-out dinners will be available.

The auction will include an assortment of interesting items, many of which will be viewable at www.facebook.com/MtMorrisOregonFFA Alumni, the alumni’s Facebook page.

The pork chop dinner and auction is a major fundraiser for the Mt. Morris-Oregon FFA Alumni Association that helps fund activities in conjunction with OHS FFA chapter, including providing funds to help OJSHS students participate in FFA activities, and scholarships for OHS students continuing their education after high school.

Anyone unable to attend the pork chop dinner and auction may also contribute by sending a monetary donation to the Oregon FFA Alumni, in care of Oregon Junior Senior High School, 210 S. 10th St., Oregon, IL 61061.