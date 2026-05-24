Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is July 13-17

The Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is being hosted by Oregon United Methodist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church this year.
The dates are July 13 to 17 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran. The curriculum is “Rain Forest Falls,” a rain forest-themed program from Group Publishing with activities for kids entering pre-K to sixth grade.
Registration is not required but can be done at vbspro.events/p/oregonvbs. There is no cost to attend.
A successful nacho and sundae bar fundraiser for the program was held after service on April 26. Donations from the event are used to buy materials for the program.