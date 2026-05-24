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Ogle County News

Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is July 13-17

The Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is being hosted by Oregon United Methodist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church this year. The dates are July 13-17 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran.

The Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is being hosted by Oregon United Methodist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church this year. The dates are July 13-17 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran. (Photo provided by Jeff Janke)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oregon Community Vacation Bible School is being hosted by Oregon United Methodist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church this year.

The dates are July 13 to 17 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran. The curriculum is “Rain Forest Falls,” a rain forest-themed program from Group Publishing with activities for kids entering pre-K to sixth grade.

Registration is not required but can be done at vbspro.events/p/oregonvbs. There is no cost to attend.

A successful nacho and sundae bar fundraiser for the program was held after service on April 26. Donations from the event are used to buy materials for the program.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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