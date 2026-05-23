Students honored at 40th annual Rochelle Township High School art show

The 40th annual Rochelle Township High School art show was held May 14, celebrating the creativity and accomplishments of student artists throughout the school year.

The event featured award-winning artwork, a showcase of AP Art students, and recognition for several outstanding achievements, including the Principal’s Award to Abby Bozinovich’s “Graduation Goodbye” and Best of Show honors to Corrie Hill’s “Missing Absence.”

“We would like to commend our students for the dedication and hard work they have shown throughout the year,” art teacher Andrea DeKing said. “They have spent countless hours developing their skills both inside and outside the classroom. We are incredibly proud of all of our student artists and the outstanding work they displayed.”

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of scholarships by the Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club. Each year, the organization awards a $1,000 scholarship to Northern Illinois University’s Visual Art Camp for student artists entering grades 10-12. In previous years, one or two students received the scholarship, but due to the strength of this year’s entries, Kiwanis Golden K awarded four scholarships. Recipients included juniors Izabel Dorwaldt, Phelisity Lopez and Leah O’Brien, along with sophomore Martha Landa.

“This scholarship provides an incredible opportunity for our students,” art teacher Beth Mock said. “It allows them to experience college-level art classes while living and learning on NIU’s campus for a week. We are extremely grateful to Kiwanis Golden K for their continued support of our students and the arts.”

Teachers said the annual art show continues to be a meaningful celebration of student talent and growth.

“The end-of-the-year art show is always an exciting event for our students, and having Kiwanis present to award scholarships made it even more special,” Mock said. “The show gives our students the chance to showcase all of the hard work they have put in throughout the year, and we are very proud of everything they have accomplished.”