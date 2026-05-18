Roberts Armory World War II museum in Rochelle to be open for Memorial Day

Roberts Armory WWII Museum in Rochelle will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 25. (Photo provided by Chuck Roberts)

Roberts Armory WWII Museum in Rochelle will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 25.

Many World War II artifacts are on display, including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting.

There is no admission charge.

To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Route 251 and Intermodal Drive approximately 3 miles. More information is available at www.robertsarmory.com.

The next opening date will be Aug. 15.