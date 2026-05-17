Letter: Polo Lions Club thanks community for Candy Day

The Polo Lions Club would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the many local businesses and community members who helped make this year’s Candy Day a tremendous success.

Thanks to the generosity and support of the Polo community, the 2025-2026 Candy Day fundraiser once again demonstrated the power of small-town collaboration and giving.

Candy Day is one of the Lions Club’s most important annual events, helping raise funds that go directly back into the community through various service projects, vision programs and local assistance efforts. A portion of the proceeds also go to Lions Club Illinois, which is used to help people with vision and hearing needs throughout the state.

The continued success of this event would not be possible without the unwavering support of local partners.

The Polo Lions Club would like to recognize the following businesses for their contributions: Janco Trucking LLC, Bocker Grain, Ebert Engineering, Polo Chiropractic, Kochmeier Enterprises, North End Auto, Pines Auto, Birkey’s Farm Store, Northern Illinois TV and Haldane Custom Paint & Body.

In addition, the club is deeply grateful for the support of the following community members: Don Hay, Henry Bocker, Ron Chamberlain, John Deuth, Jeanette Linker, Jim Sheaffer, Winton Bocker, Steve Knie, Dan Bocker, Greg Cross, Ryan Shetler, Mark Bocker, Randy Ocken and Rick Folk.

Each of these individuals and businesses played an important role in helping the club reach its goals for this year’s event. Their contributions have made a meaningful impact.

The Polo Lions Club remains committed to serving the community and continuing its mission of helping those in need. The funds raised through Candy Day will allow the organization to carry out important initiatives in the coming year.

Once again, the Polo Lions Club extends a sincere thank you to everyone who participated and contributed. Your support helps us continue serving our community and making a difference.

- Lisa Patton, Polo Lions Club