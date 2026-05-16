Ogle County man charged with 10 counts of possessing images of child sex abuse

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has charged an Ogle County man with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The charges filed against Giuseppe Venezia, 31, of Oregon, were announced Friday in a news release issued by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

According to the release, Raoul’s investigators, state troopers and Oregon police officers on Thursday searched Venezia’s residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street in Oregon. Venezia was arrested based on evidence of child sexual abuse material, according to Raoul, who is prosecuting the case with Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock’s office. The offenses are alleged to have occurred from July 7 to 13, 2025, according to Ogle County court records.

The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

“Survivors of child exploitation and their families often face a lifetime of trauma. It is vital that we continue to work to hold individuals who trade and download these heinous images and videos accountable,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies like the Oregon and Polo police departments to do just that.”

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is composed of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The task force receives cybertips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Over the past several years, tip line reports have steadily increased, according to the release. In 2025, reports to the ICAC Task Force increased by 45% over 2024.

Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,600 arrests of sexual predators. In 2025, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 30 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to more than 1 million parents, teachers, students and more than 25,000 law enforcement professionals.

Raoul reminds the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Venezia is currently being held in the Ogle County Jail. Each charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, if he is convicted. His next court date is scheduled for May 18.

Assistant Attorney General Clarissa Palermo is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.