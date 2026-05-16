Ogle County Educational Cooperative recognizes 3 IPA award winners

Mrs. Kristen Miller is the recipient of the IPA Teacher Leadership Award in Northwest Illinois. (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

The Northwest Region of the Illinois Principals Association recognizes exceptional leadership and dedication among teachers and support staff throughout a six-county local region.

The award honors educational professionals who have demonstrated excellence, resilience and leadership while navigating the increasing challenges within the field of education in recent years. Recipients are considered among the top educators in their profession and exemplify commitment to students and school communities.

The Ogle County Educational Cooperative had three staff members presented with IPA Leadership Awards in 2026.

Kristen Miller is the recipient of the IPA Teacher Leadership Award in Northwest Illinois. She has been an educator for 14 years. She was nominated by Amy Henkel for her dedication, compassion and leadership in special education.

Amy Waddle is the recipient of the IPA Teacher Leadership Award. (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

Amy Waddle is the recipient of the IPA Teacher Leadership Award. She was nominated for demonstrating dedication and service to students through her seven years with OCEC. She has been an educator for 21 years.

Jen Shafer, or Nurse Jen, is the recipient of the IPA Non-Certified Staff Leadership Award. (Photo provided by Ogle County Educational Cooperative)

Jen Shafer, or Nurse Jen, is the recipient of the IPA Non-Certified Staff Leadership Award.

“Since joining Chana Education Center on Jan. 24, 2022, she has become an essential and steady presence in our school community, serving in a dual role that is both demanding and critical to our daily operations,” according to a news release.