Rock River Center activities include AARP Smart Driver course, watercolor salt painting

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call the office at 815-732-3252 for assistance, with many benefits available to seniors. Visit us at www.rockrivercenter.org and like it on Facebook.

AARP Smart Driver course

Class dates: Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must attend both days. Cost is $20 for AARP members/$25 for non-members (no prepayment). Registration is required by April 16. Call Rock River Center at 815-732-3252 to sign up.

AARP ‘We need to talk’

April 21: 2-3 p.m. Advance registration is requested.

Activities with Mary

Tuesday, April 21: Watercolor salt painting from 1-2:30 p.m. Advance registration is requested.

Blood drive

May 4: Drive time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors are currently being scheduled. If you have questions or would like to donate blood, contact Deb at Rock River Center at 815-732-3252.