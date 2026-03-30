Rock River Center announces April activities

Rock River Center is a resource center located at 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Activities and trips are open to all ages. Call 815-732-3252 for assistance with many benefits available to senior citizens. Visit www.rockrivercenter.org.

Extra tickets available for Honky Tonk Angels

Rock River Center will be traveling to Circa21 to see “Honky Tonk Angels” on April 22. Trip cost includes round-trip transportation, show tickets, matinee lunch, all taxes and gratuities. Call 815-732-3252 or stop by Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon, to confirm your seat now before they sell out.

RRC Good Friday hours

Rock River Center will close Friday, April 3, at noon in recognition of Good Friday. No activities/programs, services or transportation will take place during this time. It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 6.

In-home personal services

April 6, 1-2 p.m.: Advanced registration requested.

Outing of the month

April 9, Severson Dells: Lunch afterward at Spring Valley. Register by April 6.

April yoga classes

Class dates: Friday, April 3, 10, 17 and 24. Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Chair Yoga: 11:15 to noon. Cost is $5 per class.