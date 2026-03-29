Hundreds turn out for No Kings rally in Ogle County

People line state Route 2 in downtown Oregon, Illinois, during the No Kings rally organized by Indivisible of Ogle County on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Signs and words against the war with Iran coupled with ongoing fears of eroding democratic principles were just some of the expressions of protest Saturday, March 28, as an estimated 650 people took part in the No Kings rally in Ogle County.

The Oregon event, organized by Indivisible of Ogle County, the local chapter of the Indivisible Project network, was one of thousands of rallies held across the U.S. on Saturday to speak out against the policies, executive orders, and actions by President Donald Trump and his administration.

John Cerrone, a U.S. Marine veteran from Chicago, spoke at the start of the rally criticizing the recent war with Iran and the use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in neighborhoods across the nation.

“Today in our country we feel anything but safe, because of the actions of our own government,” said Cerrone, a member of About Face Veterans Against the War. “An unauthorized war with Iran raising tensions worldwide and making life unaffordable at home.”

Cerrone, who said he served in the Marine’s infantry from 2010-2015, said the U.S. is a nation of immigrants and “should be proud of the diversity it cultivates”.

“Infinitely funded militarized force in our neighborhoods while food stamps and healthcare are gutted. As a veteran I cannot accept what is happening in our country today. I am not the only veteran that feels this way,” he said.

John Cerrone, a Marine veteran, spoke against the Trump administration during the No Kings rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Oregon, Illinois. Cerrone is a member of the organization About Face Veterans Against the War. (Earleen Hinton)

Cerrone said the About Face organization was founded to speak out against “sacrificing the lives of our sons and daughters” for “senseless” wars.

“I found community in About Face. We have made it our mission to support our service members who refuse to participate in any operation that they feel is unlawful, unjust or immoral,” he said.

Service members throughout the nation’s history had fought bravely and sacrificed their lives, sometimes against impossible odds, he told the crowd.

“At Normandy, Americans stormed the beaches knowing many would not come home. They didn’t do that for a man, they did it for an idea,” he said. “Our forefathers revolted against a king for democracy and it is our responsibility to keep it [democracy] alive.”

Veteran speaks at No Kings rally, Oregon Illinois John Cerrone, a U.S. Marine veteran from Chicago, speaks at the start of the rally (Earleen Hinton)

“We bow to no man,” he continued. “We have a president who sees himself as the ultimate ruler, who is actively consolidating power in the executive branch. This is not how a president of the free world acts. There is no place in our country for a billionaire who sees himself a king. This country belongs to us – the working class.”

He urged everyone – including veterans – to stand up for democracy and defend the values they believe in.

“Democracy needs us now more than ever,” he said. “Choose love, choose hope, choose freedom and fight like hell!”

Jan Buttron of Chana, one of the organizers of the Oregon rally, also gave the crowd tips on how to react and respond if they are confronted by agents during a protest. And another Indivisible volunteer led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the event.

“We had a good crowd today,” said Buttron. “There were also events in Dixon, Sterling and Rockford at the same time of ours today.”

Pledge at No Kings Rally in Oregon, Illinois Organizers and attendees at the No Kings rally in Oregon, Illinois start the event with the Pledge of Allegiance (Earleen Hinton)

Saturday’s Oregon event was the 10th rally held in Ogle County.

In January, 120 people turned out in frigid winter weather as an “emergency protest” in response to the shooting death pf ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota on Jan. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

That protest followed a candlelight vigil for Renee Nicole Good, 37, a woman who was shot and killed by ICE officers, also in Minneapolis, on Jan. 7.

The majority of participants on Saturday again carried signs criticizing Trump’s policies that they say violate constitutional rights and endanger democracy.

Homemade signs criticized Trump’s immigration policies, executive orders, ICE raids, failure to release the Epstein files, and the recent war with Iran.

Buttron said the next rally is scheduled for May.

She said more people are being outraged by Trump’s actions that continue to threaten “representative democracy” and dismantle government services and programs.

There were no Trump supporters at Saturday’s event. Buttron said all No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety.

She said organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

No Kings rally, Oregon, Illinois John Cerrone, a U.S. Marine veteran from Chicago, speaks at the start of the No Kings rally in Oregon, Illinois (Earleen Hinton)