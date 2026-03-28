Shining Star CAC and HOPE of Ogle County to host luncheon May 21

HOPE of Ogle County and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center will host a Shining Hope luncheon Thursday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The luncheon will be at the River’s Edge Experience in Oregon at 103 S. First St.

Shining Star CAC is a local child abuse support agency. HOPE of Ogle County supports victims of domestic violence. The event will recognize those who demonstrate leadership, support and courage in the community.

The event will be catered by Flight Deck Bar & Grill. From 11:30 a.m. to noon there will be a networking reception. Noon to 1 p.m. will see an opening prayer, keynote speech and lunch. There will be a 50/50 raffle and closing at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase for $40 each or a table of eight for $300. Tickets can be purchased online at givebutter.com/shininghope.

Please purchase tickets by May 8.