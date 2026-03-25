Ribboncutting celebrates County Line Design in Mt. Morris

Jeremy Nesemeier, owner of County Line Design, cuts the ribbon at his new location on Illinois Route 64 in Mt. Morris, joined by members of the Mt. Morris Village Board, the Economic Development Corporation, and his family. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

A March 19 ribboncutting in Mt. Morris marked a new home for the architectural drafting and design firm County Line Design.

Owner Jeremy Nesemeier started the business in 2020 after 14 years with a firm in Loves Park.

“Working from my home office [in Mt. Morris] was fun for a couple years,” Nesemeier said. “Driving by this building a few times a day made ideas start bouncing around in my head. It looked like something with a bit of potential.”

The building is located at 2 W. Hitt St. Its history stretches back decades to a gas station and auto repair shop, a walk-up ice cream stand, and, for many years, the office of a local accountant. It needed major repair. During the planning and reconstruction, Nesemeier learned how the Mt. Morris Economic Development Corporation could help and worked closely with Executive Director Paula Diehl to obtain grant funding and a loan.

Nesemeier has a degree in architectural drafting and design and currently focuses on new construction rather than renovations, due to market demand. He admits that renovating – like his own building – is more challenging.

“Trying to put the puzzle back together is harder,” Nesemeier said.

Clients primarily live in Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties, though he receives calls from across the country.

Nesemeier is also venturing into panelized building through Amwood Building Systems. He considers their system a way to potentially help owners build their dream homes. A third business of his, CGL County Line Golf Lounge, is a golf and sports-simulator venue that is featured prominently in the building.

Visitors are invited to stop in and see the building’s transformation and chat with Nesemeier. Learn more about County Line Design at countylinedesign.net. Read more Mt. Morris Economic Development Corporation success stories at mtmorrisil.net/economic-development.