Davis Junction’s Payge Barger recognized as 2025-26 peer mentor at UW-Whitewater

Payge Barger from Davis Junction, who is studying social work at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a peer mentor for the 2025-26 academic year.

Peer mentors serve as a resource to new students during their first semester at UW-Whitewater, leading them through the Warhawk Welcome, joining them in their new student seminar section, and checking in individually. Throughout the fall semester, peer mentors remain in contact with new students and help them feel at home on campus.

Working out of the First Year Experience office, peer mentors develop leadership, communication, and group facilitation skills through the program.