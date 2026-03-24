First Fridays Open Mic is April 3 in Oregon

Michael Mott is a popular entertainer who performs authentic traditional American folk music on banjo and other instruments at First Fridays. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, April 3. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

The indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. A lottery will take place at 6:15 p.m. to assign times for each performer, replacing the former first-come, first-served system.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.