Ogle County 30-year solid waste management plan update available for review

The 30-year Ogle County Solid Waste Management Plan update draft has been completed and is now available for public review until June 1.

The original Solid Waste Management Plan was adopted in 1993 and the most recent plan update was adopted in 2021. The 2026 update is the fifth update to this plan.

Pursuant to the Illinois Solid Waste Planning and Recycling Act, county solid waste management plan updates are to be completed every five years. This plan update will also be submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for their approval.

This plan update builds from work done in 2021 and provides updates for Ogle County population, waste generation, and access to waste and recycling services. The updated plan also provides updates in the areas of waste reduction, waste reduction and recycling education, recycling services, solid waste enforcement matters, final disposal (landfills), and operation of the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department.

The plan update will be available for public review and comment from April 1 through June 1 and will be available on the Ogle County website (www.oglecountyil.gov) under the Solid Waste tab.

Hard copies will be available during business hours at the OCSWMD office located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon and at the Ogle County Clerk’s Office located within the historic courthouse, 105 S. Fifth St., Oregon, on the first floor.

Public comments will be accepted throughout the review period and up until June 5 at 4:30 p.m. Public comments can be submitted via email at solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov or mailed via U.S. Postal Service to Ogle County Solid Waste Management Dept. , 909 Pines Road, Oregon IL, 61061. Forms will also be available to leave comments at the reviewing locations.

Questions regarding this informational notice should be directed to the OCSWMD by calling 815-732-4020 or by using the email listed above.