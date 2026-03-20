COLUMN: Investing in the next generation of leaders in our district

Some of my responsibilities as a state senator include standing up for the people of my district and defending the values that make our communities strong. But one responsibility that does not get talked about nearly enough is preparing the next generation to carry those principles forward.

Last week, I had the opportunity to do just that by hosting my first-ever Youth Advisory Council at Highland Community College.

More than 80 students from high schools across the district traveled to Freeport to spend the day learning about state government and sharing their perspectives on the issues that matter most to them. While the event is designed to be engaging and educational, it is also incredibly valuable for me as a legislator. It gives me the chance to hear directly from young people about what they want to see improved in their communities.

And they did not disappoint.

What stood out to me most was how thoughtful and aware these students are. Despite their age, many of the concerns they raised mirrored those we hear from adults across Illinois. They talked about the condition of our roads and the need for real infrastructure improvements. They spoke about the burden of Illinois’ gas taxes – the second-highest in the nation – and property taxes that are making it harder for families to afford housing. These are not abstract issues to them. They are real challenges they are already beginning to face in their daily lives.

It is not hard to understand why. For many of these students, driving is a relatively new experience. They are already seeing how quickly costs add up. Before they even get to where they are going, they are dealing with high fuel taxes and the broader cost of living in Illinois. These are the kinds of experiences that shape how young people view government and its priorities.

The students also shared their thoughts on larger statewide issues, including public safety and the importance of fair legislative maps. What was clear throughout the day is that these students are paying attention and thinking critically about the direction of our state.

In addition to hearing from me, the students had the opportunity to learn from an outstanding group of guest speakers, including former state Sen. Brian Stewart, 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Peter McClanathan and legislative staff. Each of them brought a unique perspective and shared insights that clearly resonated with the students, as shown by the thoughtful questions and conversations that followed.

One of the highlights of the day was watching the students step into the role of lawmakers themselves. They worked together to develop their own pieces of legislation, debated the merits of their ideas and navigated the challenges that come with opposition. I even took on the role of the opposing party for some of their proposals, which made for some lively and engaging discussions.

The ideas they brought forward were impressive. Students proposed legislation focused on expanding opportunities in the trades, requiring financial literacy education in schools, adjusting school start times, addressing gerrymandering, and tackling housing affordability. The proposal that received the most support was a plan aimed at addressing the rising cost of housing and pushing back against large corporate influence in the housing market.

Spending the day with these students was a powerful reminder of something we should never lose sight of. The future of our state is not something far off in the distance. It is already taking shape in classrooms, in students’ everyday conversations and in opportunities like this.

These students are engaged and ready to be part of the solution. That should give all of us a great deal of confidence.

I look forward to continuing this program and creating more opportunities for young people across the district to get involved and take an active role in shaping the future of Illinois.

Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is the Illinois state senator for the 45th District.