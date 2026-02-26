Look for your new Ogle County Life this Wednesday

Readers across Ogle County will soon see an updated weekly publication bringing even more local news together in one place.

Beginning Wednesday, March 4, Ogle County Life will publish on Wednesdays and feature expanded coverage from communities across the county, including Oregon, Mt. Morris, Polo, and Forreston.

The new combined edition is designed to make it easier for readers to stay connected with local government, schools, community events, business news, sports, and more, all in a single weekly newspaper.

Daily updates and breaking news will continue to be available anytime at shawlocal.com/ogle-county.

Be sure to look for your new Ogle County Life in print and online this Wednesday.