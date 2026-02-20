U.S. Congressman LaHood visited Focus House, other Ogle County communities Wednesday

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, visited Focus House north of Rochelle on Wednesday to tour the facility and meet with the organization’s leadership regarding its programming and desire for a new residence hall at its 3279 Illinois Route 251 location.

Focus House provides a continuum of services for at-risk youths, including residential, counseling, education and alternative programming. The county-run facility offers residential treatment for boys aged 12-17 in the justice system that are court ordered by a judge to go to the facility. Kids in the program eventually transition back to their homes after education, treatment and public service work at Focus House.

“The commitment and dedication of the people here at Focus House is amazing,” LaHood said of his visit. “To see the work that goes on here on changing kids’ lives and trying to improve their learning ability was great. I’ve been in other similar facilities, but haven’t toured one that really puts an emphasis on education and behavioral and mental health. That stood out to me. This place is unique and different.”

Focus House is currently in the preliminary stages of constructing a new residence hall on its Illinois Route 251 campus. The facility currently operates its residential services out of two different locations, the other being in Rochelle, which presents difficulties, including transportation, food service, staffing and room for visits.

The projected cost for a new Focus House residence hall is $3.5 million. Focus House Executive Director Brenda Mason has said a potential timeline could be construction in 2027 and completion in 2028. The Ogle County Board would issue bonds to finance the construction, but has not committed to the project, with current bonds for the new Ogle County Jail not set to be paid off for two years. Foundation for Focus House has raised money to help with the residence hall project as well, which is 15 years in the making.

On Wednesday, LaHood offered to explore the possibility of the project’s applicability for the federal Community Funding Projects grant, which could partially pay for the project.

“With our Community Funding Projects, we can’t fund entire projects but we can work to stack that with county money and other sources to make them work,” LaHood said. “We’ve been involved with similar projects for nonprofits to help get that funding. This looks like it would fall into that category. We’ll continue to work with them. This was the first step in the process. It sounds like it could be fruitful.”

Mason said Wednesday that she felt “honored and privileged” that LaHood took an interest in Focus House’s services and made the visit. Foundation for Focus House Board President Dave Tess said LaHood’s visit came about after he sent a representative to Focus House’s 50th anniversary event in late 2025.

The prospect of federal funding for the long-awaited residence hall project brought about optimism for the Rochelle and Ogle County organization’s leadership.

“If we can get awarded something like that, it would help so much with going to the county for the rest of the funding to move things along,” Mason said. “And it’s nice to get recognition and to have people outside of our community know what we’re doing. Maybe other counties that don’t use us for services for child placement may be interested in that. To have a congressman come here and see the facility and hopefully say good things about it would only increase our numbers and the amount of kids we help.”

LaHood also took time Wednesday to visit with the kids currently enrolled in Focus House’s services, which Head Teacher Tony Wyatt said was exciting for his students.

Pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 18, are Focus House Head Teacher Tony Wyatt (from left), Clinical Supervisor Katie Whitmore, Executive Director Brenda Mason, U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood, Foundation for Focus House Board President Dave Tess and Foundation Executive Director Erica Holloway. (Jeff Helfrich)

“They took some time to write down questions for him,” Wyatt said. “We talked about how to present yourself when you meet someone. It was fun to see him walk in and them stand up straight and be respectful. They enjoyed it. Knowing that the program they’re a part of is being recognized by someone who is elevated within the government is cool for them.”

LaHood spent the day Wednesday also visiting other Ogle County communities.

LaHood started his day Wednesday at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, where he had breakfast with 40-50 constituents and took questions and presented the center with a congressional proclamation for its 50th anniversary. He also met with village leadership in Mt. Morris on United States Postal Service issues being seen with slow delivery of water bills and other mail, and the need for a healthcare clinic in the village.

The congressman then met with Mt. Morris Fire Protection District Chief Rob Hough on outstanding federal funding for construction of a new fire station in Mt. Morris after a referendum recently passed locally on the matter.

“I toured the current firehouse and saw the plans for the new firehouse,” LaHood said. “They walked me through the federal funding situation. They’re still owed about $800,000 and we’ll be doing what we can to help with that.”

LaHood then met with Leaf River’s village leadership regarding their need for sewer system improvements and talked about federal grant opportunities to assist with the project.

He also met with Polo leadership on the use of potential federal Affordable Housing Tax Credits to retrofit a former nursing facility in the village for potential senior housing.

“I have a large district covering all or parts of 21 counties,” LaHood said. “When I’m not in Washington, D.C. and I can be home, it’s about doing things like coming and spending the day in Ogle County and traveling around to smaller communities. You have to show up and be present and listen. It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree on everything, but the biggest thing is showing up and being part of the community and listening.”