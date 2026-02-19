25th annual Foundation for Focus House spaghetti fundraiser is April 15

Foundation for Focus House will hold its 25th annual spaghetti fundraiser April 15. The event will include lunch delivery and drive thru.

The menu includes spaghetti with homemade sauce, Italian bread, salad with a choice of dressing and dessert.

Lunch delivery will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is presale only. Orders for delivery must be placed before Friday, April 11. Deliveries are done to Rochelle, Kings, Chana, Oregon and Ashton.

The lunch drive-thru portion will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Focus House at 3279 Illinois Route 251 in Rochelle.

There are three ways to preorder and pay. Preorder online at foundationforfocushouse.com, call 815-562-5881, ext. 3433, or email Erica at eholloway@oglecountyil.gov.

All proceeds benefit youths receiving services at Focus House. Foundation for Focus House is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.