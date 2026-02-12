Gaulrapp of Oregon Elementary School named Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year

The Illinois State Board of Education on Wednesday announced 14 Teacher of the Year Cohort members and recognized nearly 450 educators, administrators and other school staff through its annual Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards.

The awards spotlight individuals whose dedication, innovation, and leadership are making a meaningful difference for students and school communities across Illinois.

Among them was Oregon Elementary School’s Courtney Gaulrapp, who was named Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year.

Gaulrapp is an educator with 12 years of experience in public education, demonstrating consistent excellence across multiple grade levels and school settings, according to a news release. She currently teaches fifth‑grade reading at OES, where she is known for cultivating an inclusive, engaging learning environment grounded in innovative instructional practices and purposeful technology integration.

“Miss Gaulrapp’s commitment to academic rigor is reflected in her students’ exceptional growth,” a news release said. “In the most recent school year, 72% of her fifth‑grade students achieved proficiency or excellence on the ELA IAR assessment, nearly tripling the number of students meeting and exceeding standards from the previous year. This achievement underscores her ability to design instruction that challenges learners while supporting their individual needs.”

Beyond her classroom, Gaulrapp plays an active leadership role within her school community. She collaborates with colleagues to strengthen strategies in student engagement, questioning techniques, and classroom management. Her service on the Curriculum Team, Shared Leadership Team, and Behavioral Support Advisory Team reflects her commitment to advancing school-wide improvement and instructional coherence.

She further contributes to professional culture by mentoring educators, delivering presentations during staff meetings, and opening her classroom for peer observations, offering colleagues meaningful opportunities to learn from her practice.

Gaulrapp holds a bachelor of science in elementary education from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in leadership from Western Illinois University – academic training that continues to inform her reflective, student‑centered approach to teaching.

“I’m incredibly proud to congratulate the 2026 Those Who Excel awardees and Teacher of the Year Cohort, an outstanding group of leaders in education from up and down the state,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “These honorees have dedicated themselves to inspiring our students, setting the next generation up for success, and working tirelessly to make their schools – and our state – a premier place for education.”

“Illinois’ educators are the heart of our schools and the foundation of our future,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “The 2026 Those Who Excel awardees and Teacher of the Year Cohort exemplify the passion, leadership, and commitment it takes to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive. I am grateful for their service to schools, families, and communities across Illinois – congratulations to this year’s honorees.”

The Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards recognize individuals making a significant impact in Illinois schools. ISBE presents awards in six categories: classroom teachers; early career educators (teachers with one to four years of experience); school administrators; student support personnel; educational service personnel; and community volunteers. Team awards were retired beginning with the 2026 cycle.

The Teacher of the Year Cohort includes Regional Teachers of the Year along with statewide honorees in Bilingual Education, Special Education, and Early Childhood, plus one Outstanding Early Career Educator. Educators with at least five years of classroom experience are eligible to be named Illinois Teacher of the Year – the state’s highest honor for teaching.

ISBE received a record number of nominations and applications for the 2026 Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards. A diverse committee of educators, administrators, educational service personnel, student support professionals, and past Illinois Teachers of the Year reviewed applications and selected this year’s honorees.

All awardees will be honored at the annual Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on April 18.