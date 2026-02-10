Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center has disco dance Feb. 13

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center.

Dance

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the center. Each month will have a special celebration. Feb. 13 will be a Disco Valentine Dance from 7-9 p.m.

Bingo Birthday

Wednesday, Feb. 18, is Bingo Birthday. Join at 10:30 a.m. to play bingo and stay for lunch at 11:30 a.m., which includes cake and ice cream. $10 for non members/$8 for members.

Trivia

Do you like trivia? Bring a team or come yourself on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. Tacos are served for $3 each and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. for $2 per person.