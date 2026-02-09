Mt. Morris man charged with sexually assaulting teen

The attorney for a Mt. Morris man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in December told an Ogle County judge Wednesday that she needs more time to review discovery evidence.

James Cicchetti Jr., 38, is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of the girl on Dec. 26, 2025.

He was arrested following a Jan. 5 sex-related investigation by Ogle County Sheriff detectives into an incident that allegedly occurred in the Mt Morris Estates Trailer Park.

The sheriff’s department said in a news release that Cicchetti was arrested after search warrants were executed. He has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest.

Investigators were assisted by Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, the release said.

According to court records, Cicchetti is accused of sexually assaulting the girl while using “force or threat of force”. That charge is a Class 1 felony punishable by 4-15 years in prison with 85% of the sentence required to be served. It is non-probationable, meaning those convicted of the offense cannot receive a sentence of probation.

The three sexual abuse charges are Class 2 felonies punishable by 3-7 years in prison, with sentences of probation possible.

Cicchetti waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges Jan 14.

On Wednesday, Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley told Associate Judge Anthony Peska that she needed more time to review Cicchetti’s case. She was assigned the case after Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow withdrew Jan. 21.

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse did not object to the continuance.

Peska set Cicchetti’s next court date for 1 p.m. March 4 and continued his pretrial detention, remanding him to the Ogle County Jail.

Peska also granted Kruse’s emergency no-contact civil order against Cicchetti for two years.