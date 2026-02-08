Rochelle Chamber of Commerce to hold Lucky Hub Dash 5K on March 14

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting the Lucky Hub Dash 5K presented by Holcomb Bank. (Photo provided by Rochelle Chamber of Commerce)

The Rochelle Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting the Lucky Hub Dash 5K presented by Holcomb Bank.

This year’s event will be Saturday, March 14, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m.

The race will once again start and stop at Flannigan Park in Hillcrest, with the race course following the bike path. As is tradition, all third through eighth grade students in Rochelle and the surrounding school districts are invited to participate at no charge.

Each student runner will also receive a T-shirt. Students registered by Feb. 20 will be entered into a drawing for two family packs of tickets for the Rockford Ice Hogs donated by 102.3 The Coyote and Super Hits 93.5.

Adults runners are invited to join as well. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt and race “swag bag” filled with items donated by sponsors.

The registration form and entry fee can be dropped off at the chamber office at 501 Sixth Ave. by Feb. 20 to guarantee a race T-shirt.

The most festive dress contest will be held again with a winner chosen in the adult and youth categories. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in both categories for the top runners in the race.

“We really enjoy this event because it involves our youth and is a family friendly event,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We encourage everyone to come on out wearing all the green they can find for a fun-filled event. You don’t have to be a seasoned runner to participate but just want to enjoy a healthy outdoor activity with your family and friends while supporting chamber programs.”

Additional sponsors for the event are the city of Rochelle, Country Financial - Josh Messenger, Mindful Matters Therapy, Vince’s Pizza, Rochelle Community Hospital, Central Bank, Stillman Bank, Hurst Heating and Cooling and Americold.

To register or for more information call the Rochelle Chamber at 815-562-4189.