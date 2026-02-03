Welcome sign workshop at The Serenity Shed in Oregon is Feb. 24

Join The Serenity Shed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, to create a 12-inch custom sign for $15. All supplies are provided. Spots are limited.

Call 815-732-4111 to register and select the wording you would like so stencils can be prepared in advance. Choose from Welcome, Hello, Home Sweet Home or your last name.

Join the workshop at 131 N. Third St. in Oregon. It starts at 9 a.m. but you’re welcome to stop in anytime. Just make sure you give yourself enough time to wrap up your craft by 2 p.m.