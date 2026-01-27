United Way of Ogle County’s Adult Prom is March 6

United Way of Ogle County is rolling out the red carpet for its biggest fundraising event of the year. Join it for Adult Prom: A Night in Hollywood on Friday, March 6 at the Stronghold Center for an evening of dancing, fun and community impact. (Long Shots Photography/Long Shots Photography)

United Way of Ogle County is rolling out the red carpet for its biggest fundraising event of the year. Join it for Adult Prom: A Night in Hollywood on Friday, March 6, at the Stronghold Center for an evening of dancing, fun and community impact.

Doors open at 6 p,m. and the celebration continues until 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers and a cash bar with one free drink included, a live DJ and extra dance time to keep the party going, a photo booth with props for memorable photos, a silent auction, dessert dash and raffle baskets with prizes.

Whether it’s your first prom in decades – or your very first – guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade of formal wear and step onto the red carpet for a Hollywood-worthy night out.

Tickets are $50 per person, $95 per couple and $350 per table of eight.

Tickets are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Purchase online at https://uwogle.org/a-night-in-hollywood-adult-prom/.

All proceeds benefit United Way of Ogle County’s Community Grant Program, which provides funding to 26 nonprofit partners serving Ogle County. By attending, guests will support local programs that make a real difference in the community.