United Way of Ogle County’s Adult Prom is March 6

United Way of Ogle County is rolling out the red carpet for its biggest fundraising event of the year. Join it for Adult Prom: A Night in Hollywood on Friday, March 6 at the Stronghold Center for an evening of dancing, fun and community impact.

By Shaw Local News Network

United Way of Ogle County is rolling out the red carpet for its biggest fundraising event of the year. Join it for Adult Prom: A Night in Hollywood on Friday, March 6, at the Stronghold Center for an evening of dancing, fun and community impact.

Doors open at 6 p,m. and the celebration continues until 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers and a cash bar with one free drink included, a live DJ and extra dance time to keep the party going, a photo booth with props for memorable photos, a silent auction, dessert dash and raffle baskets with prizes.

Whether it’s your first prom in decades – or your very first – guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade of formal wear and step onto the red carpet for a Hollywood-worthy night out.

Tickets are $50 per person, $95 per couple and $350 per table of eight.

Tickets are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Purchase online at https://uwogle.org/a-night-in-hollywood-adult-prom/.

All proceeds benefit United Way of Ogle County’s Community Grant Program, which provides funding to 26 nonprofit partners serving Ogle County. By attending, guests will support local programs that make a real difference in the community.

