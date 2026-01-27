Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Polo superintendent earns IASA recognition

Kelly Mandrell

Kelly Mandrell (Photo provided by Polo School District)

By Shaw Local News Network

Polo School District Superintendent Kelly Mandrell has been named the 2026 Northwest Region IASA superintendent of distinction, according to a district news release.

The honor is awarded to 22 superintendents across Illinois each year. Mandrell was nominated by a fellow superintendent and selected by a committee of her peers.

“It’s a true testament to her leadership and dedication to our students,” according to the release. “Dr. Mandrell was officially recognized at our school board meeting on Jan. 21 and will travel to Springfield this May to be celebrated alongside Illinois’ top education leaders. Congratulations to Dr. Mandrell.”

PoloOgle CountyLocal NewsSchoolEducationAwardsOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois