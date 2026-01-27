Polo superintendent earns IASA recognition

Polo School District Superintendent Kelly Mandrell has been named the 2026 Northwest Region IASA superintendent of distinction, according to a district news release.

The honor is awarded to 22 superintendents across Illinois each year. Mandrell was nominated by a fellow superintendent and selected by a committee of her peers.

“It’s a true testament to her leadership and dedication to our students,” according to the release. “Dr. Mandrell was officially recognized at our school board meeting on Jan. 21 and will travel to Springfield this May to be celebrated alongside Illinois’ top education leaders. Congratulations to Dr. Mandrell.”