Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris to host annual meeting March 5

The Performing Arts Guild will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Community Center.

The event is an evening of food, fun and fellowship, along with a preview of the upcoming season. Cost is $40 to become a PAG member, which covers attendance for you and a guest at the annual meeting and includes one show ticket for the 2026 season.

You can join and pay your membership fee at the meeting. If you are interested in attending, contact Karen by Feb. 28 at karen2024@performingartsguild.com to make your reservation.