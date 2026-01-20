St. Vincent DePaul of St. Mary’s in Byron is January 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County recipient

St. Vincent DePaul of St. Mary’s in Byron is the January 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County recipient. (Photo provided by 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County)

The women who attended the quarterly meeting of 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County on Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Coliseum in Oregon had a choice to make in deciding who should receive an $11,800 charitable donation.

Many of the members of the more than 100 women meet every three months to hear three not for profit organizations and decide, by vote, who the recipient should be. St. Vincent DePaul of St. Mary’s in Byron, Polo Area Community Theater, and the Lutheran Outdoor Ministry Center were the three presenters this month.

While each group explained their valuable and unique offerings to the community, Tagra Grennan of St. Mary’s gave a presentation with examples of helping folks in the Byron, Leaf River and Davis Junction area. The group’s vision statement says the society “will help those in need in the Byron area. Services will be offered on a temporary basis to give immediate aid in answer to a crisis.”

If you live near Byron and are in a crisis situation, leave a message at 815-406-8368.

100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County has given close to $140,000 to various 501c3 charities in Ogle County since its inception in January 2020. For more information about becoming part of 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County and making a difference in your community, contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oglegives.