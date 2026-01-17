Free Wits Workout sessions to start at Mills & Petrie Memorial Library in Ashton on March 2

Our brains control essential executive functions, such as speaking, thinking, learning, making sound decisions and remembering.

In addition to physical exercise, getting at least seven to eight hours of quality sleep and eating a heart-healthy diet improves brain fitness for maintaining long-term cognitive health in older adults.

University of Illinois Extension developed Wits Workout based on brain health and aging research.

“Just like muscles, our brains need exercise to maintain flexibility and strength,” Chelsey Byers, co-author of Wits Workout, said. “Challenging ourselves with new and diverse activities promotes cognitive health.”

Join others to challenge your brain and learn more about keeping your brain healthy.

The free, in-person Wits Workout sessions will be offered at the Mills & Petrie Memorial Library in Ashton on Mondays, from 10-11 a.m. starting March 2, and will continue for 12 consecutive weeks.

Register for the series by calling 815-453-5048 or visiting go.illinois.edu/WITS-USDA.