The Board Room celebrates grand opening in Mt. Morris

(Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

Customers, friends and Mt. Morris Village Board and Economic Development Corporation members filled the storefront at 103 S. Wesley Ave. in Mt. Morris on Saturday, Jan. 10, to celebrate the grand opening of The Board Room.

The ribboncutting ceremony signaled the official opening of The Board Room - Games, Crafts & Collectibles, a place to play and purchase trading cards and tabletop games.

Owner Ashton Rutherford called it a reopening at the refurbished storefront in Mt. Morris, a move from his former location in Oregon. Remaining in the Mt. Morris/Oregon area is important to him, he said.

“I grew up in Mt. Morris and Oregon,” Rutherford said. “Went to school in Mt. Morris and Oregon. To me, it’s one community – both are my hometowns – and I want to give back by having my store here.”

Rutherford added that local players don’t have to travel now to find a store or play with others, an opportunity appreciated by customer James Wood, who waited outside in the cold for the grand opening as a nod to waiting outside a store for a new product release.

Rutherford plans to host events for both serious competitors and casual players.

“We are blessed by this (local gaming) community,” Rutherford said. “They are very welcoming to all players, experienced and new. That’s different from some places. I give all the credit to my player base.”

Learn more about The Board Room – Games, Crafts & Collectibles at theboardroomgcc.com and on social media.