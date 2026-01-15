Polo Area Community Theatre to host trivia night Jan. 24

Polo Area Community Theatre is hosting a trivia night Jan. 24 at The Polo Room.

Teams of four to six people ages 13 and older will be challenged with their trivia knowledge in 10 different categories. Register your team on the PACT Facebook event or by emailing info@polotheatre.org.

Registered teams get a free answer. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two teams. Food and drinks are available for purchase from The Polo Room. Tickets will be available for several raffle items.

Check-in and registration are from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per team member at the door. Freebie answer stickers will be available for purchase.