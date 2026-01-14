Mt. Morris PAG to hold ‘Paint Your Wagon’ auditions Jan. 29 and 31

The Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild will hold auditions for its performance of “Paint Your Wagon” on Jan. 29 and 31.

“Paint Your Wagon” is a Broadway musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Alan J. Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The story centers on a miner and his daughter and follows the lives and loves of the people in a mining camp in Gold Rush-era California. Popular songs from the show included “Wand’rin’ Star”, “I Talk to the Trees” and “They Call the Wind Maria”.

The musical first ran on Broadway in 1951 and in the West End in 1953. In 1969, the film version, also titled “Paint Your Wagon”, was released. It had a highly revised plot and some new songs composed by Lerner and André Previn. A further updated Broadway version was produced in 2015.

The cast size for this production is large, with singing and acting roles for 20 or more cast members.

Auditions for the Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild production will be Thursday, Jan. 29, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Auditorium, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Auditioners are to be prepared for a cold read from the script as will be provided and a song of their choosing from any period of at least 32 measures. An accompanist will be present.

Rehearsals will begin March 1 (traditionally Monday through Thursday). Performance dates are Friday-Sunday, April 17-19 and April 24-26.

Beth Nelson Chase is the director and musical director for this production. For more information, visit the Performing Arts Guild Facebook Page or leave a message at 815-734-2103.