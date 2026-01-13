Colbert: Paying tribute to Stillman Valley’s Mike Lalor

News item: Mike Lalor retires as Stillman Valley football coach.

Yes, we have coaches from Ogle County schools resigning or retiring all the time. So why is this the lead?

Quite simply because of the dynasty coach Lalor put together in his 28 years at Stillman, of which I had the pleasure to cover each and every one. It was kind of like growing up together, though he’s a few years younger than me.

What I appreciated about Mike was his modest demeanor, much like John Bothe of Oregon. On the outside, neither man got overly excited, but inside those competitive juices had to be flowing.

I loved to cover Stillman games because of the multi-dimensional ability of the offense and the defensive physicality. The big-play capability was omnipresent in their championship runs.

A game that typified that most to me was a frigid night at Aurora Christian in 2013, where the Cardinals stunned the favored home team with one big play after another in a 28-26 semifinal upset win. Touched by the magnitude of the victory, I embraced him in joy before the post-game interview.

As reporters, we are to be unbiased, but how can you not want to share in the emotion of a win with a guy you’ve been prowling the sidelines with for years.

The following week, it was the Cardinals against a school where I first began watching high-school football at in the 1960s, St. Joe-Ogden. So, I had mixed emotions on who to root for, the program where my father first began coaching at or the local team.

It was another thriller, with Stillman prevailing in overtime, 43-41, winning Lalor’s fifth and final state title. Sadly, for St. Joe coach Dick Duval it was his fifth loss of the championship game.

Though the locals won, I was much happier for them the week before against Aurora. Duval ended his career two years later with 251 wins, but never a state title.

Lalor also finished in the IHSA list of the top 50 all-time coaching wins with 219. One spot ahead of him is Everett Stine of Byron with 222.

Thanks Mike for all the grid entertainment over the years.

Speaking of entertainment, I enjoyed the FCS championship game last week between Illinois State and Montana State as much as anything seen in the pros or college all year. Those kids don’t get the money deals or acclaim of big time D-I programs, but they play the game with so much heart.

There have also been tremendous finishes in the NFL this year, with the Bears pulling out some of the most improbable. In all my years of watching football, I can’t recall a team coming back as many times from such large deficits as they have. To be specific, they won seven games in which they trailed with under two minutes to play.

Both times against Green Bay were prime examples, as the Packers had as high as a 95% win probability in the fourth quarter. Sitting with some dejected Bears fans in Larry Kereven’s basement man cave during the second half of the playoff game, I told them not to worry. They were skeptical of my assurances of a Chicago comeback, but thanked me afterwards of my confidence in a win.

And, I’m not even a Bears fan. I’ve just become attuned to other teams self-destructing and Chicago pulling off miracle plays. It’s very strange and another reason most of us love this crazy game.

We must, otherwise why would 92 of the top 100 viewed television shows be football games, mostly NFL. The Kentucky Derby (one of my favorites), the NCAA basketball championship and games 6 & 7 of the World Series were the only other sports events to make the top 100.

The Big Northern continues to heat it up in girls basketball, with several state-ranked teams. In the MaxPreps rankings, Rockford Christian (15-5) is 7th in 1A. Byron (15-2 is 6th in 2A, with Winnebago (14-3) in 15th and Stillman Valley (13-4) in 23rd. Dixon (16-2) is 4th in 3A.

With Byron, ‘Bago and Stillman in the same sub-sectional, only two of those teams have the chance to make it out. Providing competition from the other sub-sectional are Riverdale and Princeton, with a combined record of 29-1.

The No. 1 teams statewide are Deer Creek-Mackinaw (16-1) 1A, Breese Central (14-2) in 2A, Washington (17-0) in 3A and Benet Academy (15-1) in 4A. In a few short weeks, girls postseason begins.

Two weeks from now, the wrestlers take to the mats for regionals, as we continue to make it through winter.

Andy Colbert is a longtime Ogle County resident with years of experience covering sports and more for multiple area publications.