Ogle County students named to UW-Whitewater dean’s list

The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester: Oregon’s Miranda Ciesiel and Byron’s Caleb Weekley.

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.