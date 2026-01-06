Oregon Park District kicks off 60th anniversary celebration

The headquarters for the Oregon Park District are located in the Nash Recreation Center at the corner of Madison and S. Fifth streets. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Oregon Park District will begin its 60th anniversary celebration with the launch of a special Green Coffee Series at 9 a.m. Jan. 15.

The first gathering will take place at the Nash Recreation Center and will focus on reflecting on the past six decades of the Oregon Park District.

Community members are invited to join Executive Director Erin Folk for an informal morning of conversation, storytelling and reflection. This inaugural session will explore the history of the Oregon Park District, including how and why it was formed, and the role it has played in enhancing the quality of life in the community over the last 60 years.

Attendees are encouraged to share their own memories, stories, and photos as the district looks back on its journey from its early beginnings to the vibrant organization it is today. The Green Coffee Series is designed to bring the community together in a relaxed setting while celebrating milestones and fostering connections.

This event marks the first of several opportunities throughout the year to commemorate 60 years of parks, programs, and community impact. All are welcome to attend and be part of the celebration.