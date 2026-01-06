Colbert: High school basketball scene coming into focus

With holiday tournaments and much of the non-conference schedule out of the way, it is time for high school basketball teams to concentrate on conference action and shoot-outs. Then it is on to the IHSA tournament action.

In effect, basketball has three seasons, with a different emphasis on each. As we get into January, more will be revealed on how good everyone is.

Thus far, there is quite a bit of parity between the 1A and 2A boys. Sterling Newman, who won both the Forreston and Warkins tournaments, is the only undefeated team in the area at 15-0.

Under one of the best coaches in northern Illinois in Ray Sharp, the Comets traditionally know to win close games. Over the years, Sharp has drilled mental toughness and smarts into his players.

As a sign of this, Newman has single-digit wins over Eastland, Riverdale, Forreston, Byron and Galena. The Comets aren’t overly talented or athletic, but have put themselves in contention for a berth downstate in 1A?

In the 1A sectional complex, Eastland, Dakota, East Dubuque, Scales Mound and Galena will have a lot to say in that, as they have plenty of wins over 2A teams. Oddest is Eastland beating Rockford Lutheran twice by a point each time.

Lutheran is 7-6, but should never be judged on their record, as they usually play the toughest non-conference schedule among smaller schools around here.

The other private school in the BNC, Rockford Christian, has yet to win a game this year. With all the hardcourt success enjoyed by the Royal Lions, that’s surprising. Or is it?

Depending on who’s running the show, private schools can be really good or really bad. Rockford Christian has experienced leadership changes that have negatively impacted athletics. Enrollment is also down substantially.

When Oregon coach Jarrett Reynolds played for Oregon, aggressiveness and hustle were his trademarks. That is rubbing off on this year’s team, as the Hawks are demonstrating that style of play in racing off to a winning record.

Could this be the year that Oregon knocks off both Lutheran and Winnebago? No reason why they can’t.

Without a dominant team in area 2A, it is difficult to forecast who has the best chance to advance out of the sectional. Right now, Byron (8-3) is the highest-rated.

Over the holidays, Oregon ventured to one of the hotbeds of basketball, Teutopolis, for a tournament. Though the Wooden Shoes put a licking on the Hawks, it was a chance to experience the basketball culture in a different part of the state.

And, it is different, with the central and southern parts of Illinois having more history. For example, Teutopolis is No. 6 overall for most programs wins at 2,007. The leader is Centralia with 2,410. Collinsville, Quincy, Pinckneyville and Mt. Vernon are next.

As expected, Chicago Marshall and legendary coach Dorothy Gaters leads the girls with 1,211 wins. Gaters also has more wins than any boys coach.

Freeport (1,669) is 41st for top ranking among area boys, while Byron (934) is 24th for the girls. Close behind Byron is Sterling (892), who won the inaugural IHSA championship in 1977.

On the wrestling mats, the Lena-Winslow/Stockton coop is flexing its muscle, just like both schools did in football. They are ranked No. 2 in 1A, with another football power, Coal City, destroying everything in its wake in 1A. At the Abe’s Rumble in Springfield last week, Coal City beat No. 10 Oregon 71-4 and Le-Win 52-21.

Compared to a couple decades ago when the northwest part of the state ruled 1A wrestling, the level of competition is spread out more throughout the state.

However, one would be hard-pressed to find a tougher regional than the one at Byron with both Oregon and Le-Win battling for a sectional berth. Last year, Oregon defeated Le-Win to make the sectional, where it beat Newman to advance downstate for the first time since 2008.

Speaking of football and wrestling being interchangeable, it is Immaculate Conception Catholic ranked No. 1 in 2A wrestling. Of the 14 weight classes, defending state champ IC Catholic has individuals ranked in the top 5 in all but one.

That sounds more like a wrestling club than a high school team.

Andy Colbert is a longtime Ogle County resident with years of experience covering sports and more for multiple area publications.