Pick up a Winter Blues Bundle at the Oregon Public Library

The Oregon Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and South Third Street in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Preschool Story Time

Storytime for children ages 18 months to 6 years is back on Mondays at 10 a.m. in January and includes stories, crafts, socialization and fun. Registration is required. Visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com or call 815-732-2724 to register.

Winter Blues Bundle

Registration begins Jan. 5. Not sure what to read or do you need something to keep you busy during these cold winter months? Get a Winter Blues Bundle. Each bundle will have a handpicked book, magazine or DVD and some fun activities. Complete the registration form online at www.oregonpubliclibrary.com or stop in the library to complete the form. For Oregon patrons only, and one box per household.

Bringing History to Life with Jonathan Eig

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13: Jonathan Eig is the bestselling author of six books, including his most recent, the Pulitzer Prize-winning “King: A Life.” Vividly written and exhaustively researched, it is the first major biography in decades of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and the first to include recently declassified FBI files. Eig dramatically re-creates the journey of a man who recast American race relations. Mark Bazer, host of The Interview Show, will join Eig in conversation. This is a virtual program, so go to the library website to register.

Try It Tuesday

1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13: (one time slot only). Winter Wonderland Centerpiece. It’s a frosty take on a traditional centerpiece that will last until spring. This is an adult-only class for 18 years and older. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 815-732-2724 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.com to register.

Ink with A Friend Monthly Card Club

Monday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.: Sending personal cards to your friends and family is a way to let them know you care and are thinking about them. Creating these cards makes it even more special. All designs include beautiful colored cardstock, gorgeous designer series paper, detailed stamped images, die cut pieces, matching ink, ribbon, and embellishments. Oregon Library cardholders only. Registration required by calling 815-732-2724 or going to www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Book Clubs

The 2WBC meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, to discuss “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis. The Afternoon Book Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, to discuss “Winter Garden” by Kristen Hannah. The Just Fantasy? Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the library to discuss “Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson. Cocktails and Crime will meet in January book club, so stop by the library to find out the title, location and time. Books on Tap Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at Cork & Tap to discuss “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton and “Lucky” by Marissa Stapley.

Art & Craft Material Swap

Collect the items you no longer want and bring them to the library Monday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 27. Then come back Wednesday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Jan. 30, and “shop” the swap. Take the opportunity to recycle some craft/art supplies you don’t need and get some inspiring new materials for your 2026 projects.

Knit & Crochet

This group meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is open to anyone. From beginner to expert, all skill levels are welcome to join. Bring any hand craft and work on it while socializing. If you need help getting started with your knitting project stop in on a Monday. Registration is requested; visit http://www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Oregon Writers Group

This group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. The OWG is a gathering of writers or writer-wannabes who meet to support each other and further their own writing. The purpose of the group is to help and encourage you in your writing. If you need brainstorming ideas, we can help suggest ideas or aid with the creative process.

OPLD Dial-A-Story & Oregon Public Library StoryWalk @Oregon Park West

Call 815-732-2724, follow the prompts and presto... a story! The current story is “The Most Magnificent Team” by Ashley Spires. Now available at the Oregon Public Library Story Walk: “How Much is a Million?” by David Schwartz.