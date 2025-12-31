Rochelle Area Community Foundation names Nambo as 2026 board president

The Rochelle Area Community Foundation recently announced Yazmin Nambo as its 2026 board president.

Originally born in Guanajuato, Mexico, Nambo moved to Rochelle with her family at the age of 4 and has proudly called the Rochelle area home ever since. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Northern Illinois University and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Aurora University.

Nambo has worked in the Rochelle Elementary School District since 2013, serving in multiple roles, including paraprofessional and special education teacher, and currently serves as director of special programs and preschool.

Outside of her professional role, Nambo enjoys spending time with her family, supporting her four children as they participate in sports and music, and giving back to the community through coaching, volunteering and service wherever there is a need.

“Through her first three years with the Rochelle Area Community Foundation, Yazmin has consistently thought outside the box and brought forward unique ideas and opportunities that help us better serve all members of our community,” Emily Anaya, RACF executive director, said. “Her leadership, compassion and lived experience are invaluable to our organization. Yazmin’s strength as a bilingual leader has helped RACF become more inclusive and accessible to our Spanish-speaking community – an audience we love, cherish and are deeply committed to supporting. Her heart for service and her vision for the future makes her an exceptional choice to lead our board.”

Nambo shared her thoughts on stepping into the role of board president:

“It is truly an honor to serve as board president of the Rochelle Area Community Foundation,” Nambo said. “This organization plays a vital role in strengthening our community and supporting the people and programs that make Rochelle such a special place. I am proud to be part of an organization that values inclusion, collaboration, and opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside the board, staff and community partners to continue building a strong and thriving Rochelle for generations to come.”

In a news release, RACF said it looks forward to Nambo’s leadership as the organization continues its mission to support local nonprofits, initiatives and community-driven impact throughout the Rochelle area.

For more information about RACF or to learn how to support local funds and initiatives, visit www.rochellefoundation.org or contact director@rochellefoundation.org.