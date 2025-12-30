2 from Mt. Morris named to fall 2025 dean’s list at Cedarville University

Students at Cedarville University have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Gwendolyn Hodson and Jack McKanna of Mt. Morris were among those honored.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields.