Polo Library announces January programming

Here’s a list of January programs taking place at the Polo Public Library.

Youth/adult programs

Tot Time Tuesdays

Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. for ages 0 to 3, Thursday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. for Pre-K. Social time for the littles and grown ups, many hands-on activities, arts and music, and of course, storytime and a snack.

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens

Thursdays at 5 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome.

Maker Monday

Monday, Jan. 19, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Polo Library. The group will be crafting with beads.

Adult monthly programs

Book discussion

Second Fridays, 1 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Polo Senior Center. The book discussion will be “Not a Sound” by Heather Gudenkauf. February’s book discussion will be “The Cracked Spine” by Paige Shelton.

Book 2 movie

Third Thursdays, 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Polo Senior Center: Book 2 Movie. Book discussion will be “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace. February’s book discussion will be “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke.

Book discussion

Fourth Mondays, 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Polo Library. Book discussion will be “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. February’s book discussion will be “The Match” by Harlan Coben.

Book chat

New - Weekly Book Discussion on Book Chat (through Facebook or Instagram). Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy

First Wednesday (5-7 p.m.) and third Saturdays (10 a.m. to noon) monthly: Genealogy assistance (Next dates: Wednesday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 17). Donna Baumann will be here to help with genealogy questions or to research your genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra

First and third Tuesdays, Jan. 6 and 20, from 6-7 p.m. This is a choreographed-type fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and an exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs, and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka

Fourth Wednesdays, Jan. 28, from 6-7 p.m. in the downstairs children’s library area. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat. Registration is suggested; space is limited.

Pinterest crafts

New class - Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. Signup is required: call the library at 815-946-2713 or text 815-677-3586. This month’s project: Snowman.

Reminder

Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services are offered, and for the latest public events held at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.