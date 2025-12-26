Mt. Morris Public Library’s card-making class is Jan. 13

New Day Ink with a Friend

Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m.: The library will offer a card-making class from local crafter Liz Gullett. Attendees will get all the materials to make two beautiful cards to take home. Stop by to see the samples. There is a $5 fee when you register. Registration is limited so call the library or stop by to save your spot before Jan. 6.

Lego Night!

Thursday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m.: Bring the family out for some awesome brick building! We will pull out #AlltheLegos for this night and kids can build whatever they can imagine. Then they can put a name on their creation and keep it on our display for all to enjoy until the next Lego night.

Library Board Meetings

Monthly board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the library unless otherwise noted. The public is welcome to attend.

Explore More Illinois

Explore More Illinois users can reserve passes from any of our attractions on the Mount Morris Library website, mtmorris-il.org, under the resources page. Visit the website to browse attractions.

The Mount Morris Public Library is located at 105 S. McKendrie Ave., Mt. Morris.