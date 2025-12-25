Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley offers children’s programs, contests

Join the library for songs, stories, and crafts! Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. Space is limited: call the library to register: 815-645-8611.

Winter Reading Challenge: Cold Reads for Cozy Nights

Join the adults-only Winter Reading Challenge via the Beanstack app! Log reading and activities to earn virtual badges and tickets that you can use to enter to win one of two grand prizes! Jan. 1- Feb. 28.

PuzzlePalooza!

Teams of two to four people will face off to see who can assemble the same 500-piece jigsaw puzzle in 90 minutes! Prizes will be given to first-, second- and third-place finishers. The contest will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. Space is limited. Register your team early by calling the library at 815-645-8611.

Tween Scene: Pictionary

Is it a bird? A plane? Nope, it’s a tween game night at the library, featuring Pictionary! Do your best to draw clues for your teammates to correctly guess the answer. Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Grades 5-8. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Toddler Time: Winter Sensory Bins

Bring your toddler’s hands out from the cold, and into our sensory bins! Themed for winter time, let your child explore the colors, textures, and sounds of the season inside the warmth of the library. Friday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Ages 1-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Senior Social

Stop by for coffee, donuts, and conversation. This January, we’ll be introducing our new program that’s just for seniors! Friday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Fun Day Monday: Snow Science!

School’s out for the day! Join us at the library as we plow into a snow-themed STEM program! We’ll experiment with magic snowballs, and engineer the tallest (edible) snowmen we can! Monday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. Grades K-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Sourdough Starter Series. Part 1 of 2

Join local bread maker, and owner of Knead House Bread, Julie Niehaus for this two-part series in which she teaches the basics of making sourdough, as well as the science, history, and maintenance of this popular loaf. Bring a clean, empty jar and take home your own starter! Thursday, Jan. 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Leslie Goddard Presents Audrey Hepburn

It’s 1989 and Audrey Hepburn has just returned to her home in Switzerland for an interview about her work as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. As she entertains her guests over cocktails, she shares stories about her childhood during World War II, her remarkable success in Hollywood in films such as “Roman Holiday” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and her lifelong efforts to find real love and overcome her own deep-seated fears. Join Leslie Goddard for this new historical portrayal. Monday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. Adults. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.