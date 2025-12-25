Shaw Local

Hodson of Mt. Morris makes fall 2025 dean’s list at Belmont University

Ellen Hodson of Mt. Morris was among more than half of Belmont University’s undergraduate students named to the fall 2025 semester dean’s list.

About 55% of the university’s 6,934 undergraduate students qualified this semester.

“The high percentage of students earning dean’s list honors reflects more than academic excellence, it reflects who we are becoming together as a Belmont community,” said David Gregory, provost and executive vice president for academic excellence.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

