Rochelle library’s Flanagan: Closing December and looking to 2026

December is almost over. We participated in the annual Christmas Walk parade.

Our float was decorated with Christmas lights, a Snoopy doghouse and the Peanuts characters. The library staff rode on the float and threw out glow sticks. We had a wonderful time! We came back, opened the library and had a great time drinking hot chocolate, eating cookies, playing games, watching a movie and decorating sugar cookies.

The Revolutionary War Experience display was here through the middle of December. On Dec. 18, the display was picked up and moved on to its next location. We are thankful for this opportunity and so happy that patrons got a chance to experience it.

“The winter of 1776 didn’t start as a good one for Gen. George Washington’s Continental Army. They suffered many defeats in the first few months of the American Revolution and had been pushed out of New York and New Jersey into Pennsylvania. For the troops, morale was low.

Washington needed to renew faith in the battle for independence, so he decided to surprise the Hessians – German troops hired by the British – who were stationed in Trenton, New Jersey. He figured that doing so after the enemy’s Christmas celebrations would find them groggy and unprepared for a fight, especially as a terrible winter storm was brewing.

So late Christmas night, Washington and his troops hopped in boats and waded across the icy Delaware River to test his theory – and he was right. At dawn on Dec. 26, about 2,400 frozen Continentals pushed into Trenton, and they did indeed surprise the enemy, who surrendered within an hour and a half.

The mission, which became known as the Battle of Trenton, was of huge significance to the Continental Army’s cause. Not only did it raise the troops’ spirits, but it revived the hope of the colonists, who were beginning to think their battle for independence wasn’t feasible.” (https://www.war.gov/News/Feature-Stories/Story/Article/1713087/4-major-military-events-that-happened-on-christmas/)

The display was filled with stories about real people and their lives during the Revolutionary War time period. It was an honor to be chosen to host this educational display to share with our community.

December was a busy month at the library but now we move forward to January and are excited to begin a new year of programming. Come in and visit us at the library.

Our January programming planning is underway. We will have a Nachusa Grasslands Talk, a Microgreens Workshop and Seed Swap Day throughout the month of January. The library will continue with our Book Club, Story Time and our other regular programs. Featured programs including Charcuterie Boards, Theater and Sourdough Breads are scheduled during the coming months. We have a variety of programs planned and are looking forward to seeing all of you at the library. Welcome 2026!

Sarah Flanagan is the director of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library.