First Fridays Open Mic is Jan. 2 in Oregon

Fred Grant is a popular performer, both as a solo singer/guitarist and as an accompanist for others on fiddle at First Fridays open mics. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, Jan. 2. This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier. Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.