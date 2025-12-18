Rochelle man, charged with sexual assault of child, released from jail

A 36-year-old Rochelle man was released from custody Tuesday, Dec. 16, after making his first court appearance on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Randy Belmonte-Lopez was released from custody following a petition to detain hearing.

Ogle County Judge Clayton Lindsey set Belmonte-Lopez’s next court hearing for 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and ordered him not to have contact with the alleged victim in addition to the usual conditions set by the court when a defendant is granted pretrial release.

Belmonte-Lopez was charged Tuesday, Dec. 16, with sexually assaulting and abusing an 8-year-old girl on Dec. 3 and between July 4, 2024 and July 4, 2025.

He was arrested by Rochelle police, who were assisted by the Shining Star Advocacy Center during the investigation.

Belmonte-Lopez was represented in court by Assistant Public Defender Brandon Gecan, but private attorney Brian Erwin has filed his appearance for future court dates.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release to follow. If convicted, defendants must serve 85% of their sentence and register as a sex offender upon their release.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by 3-7 years in prison with two years of mandatory supervised release.